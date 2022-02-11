Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend by 38.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $13.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

NYSE CSL opened at $224.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $143.88 and a 52 week high of $250.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carlisle Companies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

