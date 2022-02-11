Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 billion-$20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-$2.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 5,823,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

