Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $53.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.
Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrier Global (CARR)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.