Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 625,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 286,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 782,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.94. 1,867,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,080. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

