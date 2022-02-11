Caxton Associates LP Buys New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,031,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

NYSE:ROK opened at $277.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.61 and a 200 day moving average of $320.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

