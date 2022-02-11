Caxton Associates LP Invests $799,000 in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTU. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE BTU opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.35. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $143,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

