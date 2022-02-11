Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 17,669 Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Carriage Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSV opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $854.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $66.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

