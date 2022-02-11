Caxton Associates LP Sells 800,800 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800,800 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.06% of TPI Composites worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TPI Composites by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in TPI Composites by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $10.62 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.07.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

