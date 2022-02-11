Caxton Associates LP Takes $587,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Toro by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after buying an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Toro by 428.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Toro by 40.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 68,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toro in the second quarter worth approximately $664,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTC shares. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Toro stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

