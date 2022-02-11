Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $121.10 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

