Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $121.10 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
