CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$80.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL.B shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total value of C$433,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,338,802.88. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total value of C$135,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,108.42.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$64.00. 174,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,974. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$62.39 and a twelve month high of C$75.19.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.