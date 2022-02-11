CCUniverse Achieves Market Cap of $13,074.82 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $13,074.82 and $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010277 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

