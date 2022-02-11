Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.60) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CEC1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.56) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceconomy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.26 ($4.90).

CEC1 stock opened at €5.10 ($5.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 378.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €4.58 ($5.26) and a 1-year high of €7.80 ($8.97). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

