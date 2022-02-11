Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Trading Down 2.7%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 6,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 2,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.60 million, a P/E ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services.

