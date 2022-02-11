Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 555.3% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,894. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $36.87.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($77.01) to €65.00 ($74.71) in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.