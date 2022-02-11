Celo Dollar Price Hits $1.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $93.06 million and $1.27 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00039596 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00102481 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 93,274,446 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

