CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Trading 3.3% Higher

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 56,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 102,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.79 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,837,749 shares in the company, valued at C$964,834.66.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

