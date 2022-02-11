Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-$5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.9-$137.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.79 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.
Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
