Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-$5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.9-$137.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.79 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

