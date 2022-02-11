Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,002 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,071 shares in the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.25 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -4.32.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

