Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.78.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,002 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,071 shares in the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
