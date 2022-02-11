Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Bought by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) by 179.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296,794 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $10.67 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J bought 34,326 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $440,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tia L. Bush bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 270,500 shares of company stock worth $3,188,838.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

