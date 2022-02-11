Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Shares of CCS opened at $62.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Century Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

