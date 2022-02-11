Ceragon Networks Ltd. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02).

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

CRNT stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $166.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 40.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

