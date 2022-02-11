Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Ceridian HCM updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.84. 7,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,796. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 519,084 shares of company stock valued at $54,618,597. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ceridian HCM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Ceridian HCM worth $51,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

