Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Ceridian HCM updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.60.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,084 shares of company stock valued at $54,618,597 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ceridian HCM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Ceridian HCM worth $51,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

