Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDAY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.90.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.25 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,084 shares of company stock worth $54,618,597 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

