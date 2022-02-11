Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) shares traded down 4% during trading on Friday after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. The stock traded as low as $73.77 and last traded at $73.81. 6,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,844,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.86.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,084 shares of company stock valued at $54,618,597 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 507.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,306,000 after purchasing an additional 966,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,911,000 after purchasing an additional 778,462 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,096,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,532,000 after purchasing an additional 436,440 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.60.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

