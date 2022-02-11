CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Shares Down 3%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.86. 15,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,872,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 830,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 582,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 826,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 326,015 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $6,331,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $5,734,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.