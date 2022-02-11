ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ChampionX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of ChampionX worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

