ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.20 price objective on the stock.
ChannelAdvisor Company Profile
ChannelAdvisor is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.