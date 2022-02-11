ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.20 price objective on the stock.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.