Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

CHRA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 51,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 115.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the period. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

