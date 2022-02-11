Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,444 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $153,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $57,585,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after buying an additional 149,647 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $339.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.02 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

