Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.97. 314,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.28. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.