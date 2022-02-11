Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. Chegg has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -526.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $8,750,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 25.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $9,209,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 2.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 15.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,376,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,371,000 after purchasing an additional 183,601 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.