Chemours (NYSE:CC) Announces Earnings Results

Chemours (NYSE:CC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Chemours updated its FY22 guidance to $4.07-4.70 EPS.

NYSE:CC traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,851. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

