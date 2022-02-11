Chesapeake Energy Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.53 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

CHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $65.62 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

