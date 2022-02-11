Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.44

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $139.44 and last traded at $138.10, with a volume of 511780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.04.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 586,582 shares of company stock worth $75,879,165 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

