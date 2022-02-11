China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 4,700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

China Vanke stock remained flat at $$1.29 during trading hours on Friday. China Vanke has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Get China Vanke alerts:

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.