China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 4,700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
China Vanke stock remained flat at $$1.29 during trading hours on Friday. China Vanke has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.
About China Vanke
