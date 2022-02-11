Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $1,630.00 at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,971.85.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,578.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,588.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,750.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,129,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.