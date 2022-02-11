Christopher M. Mulhall Sells 2,736 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,221,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,742. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.62. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.04 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

