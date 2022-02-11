Chubb (NYSE:CB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $209.47

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $209.47 and last traded at $209.47, with a volume of 1796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

Get Chubb alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.10.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.