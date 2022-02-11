Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05. 260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 162,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

A number of research firms have commented on CIAN. VTB Capital began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cian Plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cian during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,699,000.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

