CIBC Cuts Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$36.00

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saputo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of SAPIF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.46. 3,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. Saputo has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

