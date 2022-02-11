Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

CMPR opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.23.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cimpress will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $1,658,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 243.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

