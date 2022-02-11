Citigroup Begins Coverage on Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eneti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NETI opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. Eneti has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eneti will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 8,059.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 22.6% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 34.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 20.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

