Citigroup Inc. Purchases 11,045 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 115.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275,179 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. bought a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth $2,367,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6,682.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

ROAD opened at $25.94 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

