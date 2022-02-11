Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,806 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 70,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 89.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 528.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NPK opened at $81.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.62. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $117.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.20.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

