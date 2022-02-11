CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Announces Earnings Results

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 44.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $9.68. 29,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,438. The firm has a market cap of $401.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 5.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CLSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CleanSpark by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CleanSpark by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in CleanSpark by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.