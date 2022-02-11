CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Announces Earnings Results

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 44.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $9.68. 29,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,438. The firm has a market cap of $401.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 5.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $40.50.
CLSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.
