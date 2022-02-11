Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,212,133. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

