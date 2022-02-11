Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLVR. Cowen decreased their price target on Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. reduced their target price on Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:CLVR opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. Clever Leaves has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 173.72% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clever Leaves by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clever Leaves by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Clever Leaves by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

