Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

Shares of NET stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

